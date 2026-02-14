Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 429 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 264 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of MTNB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,874. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.31. Matinas Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.
Matinas Biopharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Matinas Biopharma Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the development of novel lipid?based drug delivery platforms. Its proprietary Lipid NanoSphere (LNS) technology is designed to encapsulate water?soluble and hydrophobic therapeutic agents, enabling both oral and intravenous administration. The company’s approach aims to improve drug pharmacokinetics, enhance bioavailability and reduce systemic toxicity compared with conventional formulations.
The lead product candidate, MAT2203, is an oral formulation of amphotericin B being developed for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and other life?threatening fungal infections.
