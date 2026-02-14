Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 429 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 264 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Matinas Biopharma Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of MTNB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 28,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,874. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.31. Matinas Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Matinas Biopharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Matinas Biopharma

Matinas Biopharma Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Matinas Biopharma stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Matinas Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matinas Biopharma Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the development of novel lipid?based drug delivery platforms. Its proprietary Lipid NanoSphere (LNS) technology is designed to encapsulate water?soluble and hydrophobic therapeutic agents, enabling both oral and intravenous administration. The company’s approach aims to improve drug pharmacokinetics, enhance bioavailability and reduce systemic toxicity compared with conventional formulations.

The lead product candidate, MAT2203, is an oral formulation of amphotericin B being developed for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and other life?threatening fungal infections.

