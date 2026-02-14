iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Update

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 48,585 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the January 15th total of 29,355 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,007 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,007 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 409,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 61,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,028,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after buying an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.95. 28,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $89.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.5403 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

