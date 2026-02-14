iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Short Interest Update

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,305,014 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the January 15th total of 3,230,946 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,272,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,272,511 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.