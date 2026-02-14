Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DWAHY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.89. 23,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,082. Daiwa House Industry has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. is a major Japanese construction and real estate development company headquartered in Osaka, Japan. Founded in 1955, the company is best known as one of Japan’s largest homebuilders and a comprehensive provider of real estate solutions. Its core activities span the planning, design, construction and sale of detached houses, condominiums and rental housing, leveraging prefabrication and standardized building techniques to serve residential markets across Japan.

Beyond residential construction, Daiwa House operates broadly across commercial and industrial segments.

