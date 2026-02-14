Short Interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Grows By 151.5%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 229,635 shares, an increase of 151.5% from the January 15th total of 91,303 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,293 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 309,293 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IPDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Professional Diversity Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Professional Diversity Network presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IPDN Free Report ) by 140.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Professional Diversity Network worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IPDN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.64. 428,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,564. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 67.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) is a provider of online career marketplace platforms designed to connect underrepresented talent with employment opportunities across various industries. Through its flagship PDN network, the company facilitates targeted recruiting solutions for organizations seeking to build more diverse and inclusive workforces. Its services include employer-branded career sites, targeted job advertising and custom recruitment campaigns tailored to attract diverse candidates, including women, minorities, veterans, people with disabilities and LGBTQ+ professionals.

The company’s portfolio encompasses a series of specialty job boards and career networks, each focused on specific demographic segments.

