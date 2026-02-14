Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Trading Down 12.1% – Here’s What Happened

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.45 and last traded at $60.8410. 197,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 229,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFIN. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Triumph Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,549.76. The trade was a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Triumph Financial by 73.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 26.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Triumph Bank, the company delivers a broad range of commercial and retail banking services to businesses and individuals. Since its foundation, Triumph Financial has focused on building a community-oriented banking platform that emphasizes personalized service and local decision-making.

The company’s commercial banking offerings include deposit products, treasury management solutions, digital cash management, equipment financing, and commercial real estate lending.

