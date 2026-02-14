Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 226,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the previous session’s volume of 41,291 shares.The stock last traded at $10.1240 and had previously closed at $10.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Japan Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Japan Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) is the flag carrier of Japan, providing both scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international flights, connecting major cities across Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. In addition to its core passenger services, Japan Airlines offers charter operations, cargo logistics and maintenance support through its technical services division.

The airline’s network is centered on its primary hubs at Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports.

Featured Stories

