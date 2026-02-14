Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 1,108,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 529,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.56.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017. Revival Gold Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

