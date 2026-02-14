Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading Down 8.1% – What’s Next?

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. 1,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Lendlease Group Stock Down 8.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group is a multinational property and infrastructure company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. The firm specializes in end-to-end capabilities spanning development, construction, project management, investment, and asset and property management. Its offerings cover residential, commercial, retail, logistics, and social infrastructure sectors, with a focus on sustainable and integrated urban regeneration.

Founded in 1958 by Dutch-born engineer Dick Dusseldorp, Lendlease has grown from its origins in Australian housing development to become a global player.

