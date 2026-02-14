DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Trading 9.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $36.23. 290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.0503.

DCC Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57.

DCC Company Profile

DCC PLC is an international sales, marketing and support services group offering a diverse portfolio of products and solutions across multiple sectors. Through its four principal divisions—Energy, Healthcare, Technology and Environmental—DCC works with leading global suppliers to bring tailored offerings to markets in Europe and North America. The company’s operations span fuel distribution, healthcare consumables, technology infrastructure and environmental equipment, providing both branded and private-label solutions to a broad customer base.

In its Energy division, DCC markets and distributes liquefied petroleum gas, aviation fuels, natural gas and lubricants, serving retail forecourts, commercial users and industrial clients.

