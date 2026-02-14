Short Interest in Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HGRO) Drops By 72.8%

Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,741 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the January 15th total of 35,871 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 56,867 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:HGRO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGRO. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000.

Hedgeye Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

HGRO is an actively managed, large-cap U.S. equity ETF with approximately 40–50 high-conviction holdings. It focuses on three categories—Deep Moat Compounders, Innovators/Disruptors & S-Curve Beneficiaries, and Idiosyncratic Special Situations—to pursue long?term capital appreciation. The fund is managed by veteran portfolio manager Sam?Rahman, who brings over 30 years of investment experience.

