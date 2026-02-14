Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Shares Up 13.2% – Time to Buy?

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

About Vecima Networks

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

Vecima Networks Inc, headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, is a technology company specializing in network content delivery, broadband access and wireless video solutions. Since its incorporation in 1988, the company has developed hardware and software platforms that enable cable operators, broadband service providers and enterprise customers to deploy high-performance video streaming, data transport and content management services.

The company’s product portfolio spans three key business segments.

