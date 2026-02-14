First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.8010. 965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Get First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPXE. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX 100 Europe index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 100 largest European IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXE was launched on Oct 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.