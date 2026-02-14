First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.8010. 965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.
The First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX 100 Europe index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 100 largest European IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXE was launched on Oct 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
