Fintel (LON:FNTL) Trading Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 228 and last traded at GBX 230. 73,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 338,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.

The stock has a market capitalization of £239.64 million, a P/E ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 223.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 224.38.

In other Fintel news, insider Phil Smith acquired 34,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 219 per share, with a total value of £74,968.08. Also, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins bought 49,333 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 243 per share, for a total transaction of £119,879.19. Insiders have acquired 320,114 shares of company stock worth $75,548,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Fintel is a UK fintech and support services business, combining the award-winning intermediary business support services, and the leading research, ratings and fintech businesses.

Fintel provides technology, compliance and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses, data and targeted distribution services to hundreds of product providers and empowers millions of consumers to make better informed financial decisions. We serve our customers through three core divisions:

The Intermediary Services division provides technology, compliance, and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses through a comprehensive membership model.

