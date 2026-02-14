Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Trading Up 12.4% – Here’s Why

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.9785 and last traded at $1.9785. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Pan African Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

About Pan African Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pan African Resources is a South Africa–focused gold mining and exploration company with diversified operations in the country’s prolific Witwatersrand and Barberton mining districts. The company’s core business activities include the extraction, processing and sale of gold from both conventional hard rock mines and retreatment of tailings. Through its flagship Evander Gold Mines and Barberton Mines operations, Pan African produces saleable gold doré bars while continuously investing in exploration and development projects to extend mine life and enhance production efficiency.

In addition to conventional mining, Pan African Resources operates a significant tailings retreatment plant at the Elikhulu Complex, which recovers gold from historic waste material and contributes to both sustainable resource utilization and environmental rehabilitation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.