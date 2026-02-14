Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Carbon Streaming Corporation (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.6041 and last traded at $0.6041. 1,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6180.

Carbon Streaming Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Carbon Streaming had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 24,852.70%.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation is a Vancouver, British Columbia–based company that specializes in providing upfront financing to carbon credit–generating projects worldwide. Founded in 2019, the company structures long?term carbon streaming agreements whereby it purchases a fixed portion of carbon credits produced by a given project in exchange for early capital support. These credits can then be sold to corporate and institutional buyers aiming to offset their greenhouse gas emissions.

The company’s portfolio spans a diverse array of nature?based and clean?energy initiatives.

