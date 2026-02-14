Trek Mining (CVE:TREK) Trading Up 7.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Trek Mining Inc (CVE:TREK – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 709,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 189,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Trek Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.98.

Trek Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trek Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Aurizona gold project covering approximately 241,400 hectares located in Brazil; and the Warintza copper-molybdenum exploration property with eight metallic mineral concessions covering 26,777 hectares located in Ecuador, as well as 75% interests in the Koricancha gold and silver milling operation located in Peru. It also holds 100% interests in the Ricardo copper-molybdenum property covering approximately 16,000 hectares located in the Chuquicamata mining district of Northern Chile; and the ELK gold property with 27 contiguous mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering 16,566 hectares located near Merritt, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.