RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.96 and last traded at C$4.96. 990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 40,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.96. The firm has a market cap of C$91.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations. The company also provides shredding and destruction services; offers electronic waste disposal services under the Secure e-Cycle brand name; sells recycled paper and other recyclable by-products, such as metals and plastics; and resells electronics.

