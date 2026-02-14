Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS) Short Interest Update

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FHYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,843 shares, a growth of 230.1% from the January 15th total of 2,679 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,491 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,491 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF by 2,421.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,367,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period.

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance

FHYS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. 16,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.0499 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

The Federated Hermes Short Duration High Yield ETF (FHYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks high current income through the active management of short-term US dollar-denominated corporate debt securities that are rated below investment-grade. FHYS was launched on Dec 16, 2021 and is managed by Federated Hermes.

