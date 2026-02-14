Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €81.20 and last traded at €81.20. Approximately 17,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €82.10.

Vossloh Stock Down 1.1%

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €79.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €81.45.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG provides rail infrastructure products and services in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications. This division also manufactures concrete ties, switch ties, and concrete elements for slab tracks and level crossing systems. Its Customized Modules division manufactures, installs, and maintains switches and crossings, as well as related control and monitoring systems for light-rail and high-speed applications.

