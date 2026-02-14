Short Interest in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Rises By 209.6%

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 458,517 shares, an increase of 209.6% from the January 15th total of 148,091 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 289,367 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 289,367 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 180,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 113,873 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 139,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0%

DVYE traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 277,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,225. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $35.33.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.