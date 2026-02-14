FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Trading 4.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.31 and last traded at $93.31. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.46.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.33.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S is a Copenhagen-based engineering company that specializes in delivering equipment, services and digital solutions to the global mining and cement industries. Founded in 1882 by Frederik Læssøe Smidth, the company has grown into a leading supplier of process technologies and aftermarket support, guiding clients through the full lifecycle of their operations from initial project development to long-term maintenance.

The company’s core offerings encompass the design, manufacture and installation of critical process equipment, including crushers, mills, kilns and material-handling systems.

