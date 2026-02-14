Putnam Managed (NYSE:PMM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Putnam Managed (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,361 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the January 15th total of 44,248 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,449 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,449 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Putnam Managed Stock Performance
Shares of PMM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.34. 113,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,540. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. Putnam Managed has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $6.44.
Putnam Managed Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.
Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed
Putnam Managed Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: PMM) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. The trust’s primary business activity is the active management of a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states and municipalities. Using a flexible approach, PMM’s portfolio managers may also invest in below-investment-grade or unrated municipal securities, subject to quality restrictions, to enhance yield potential.
Established in September 1993, PMM has a long history of targeting tax-exempt income for its shareholders.
