LogProstyle Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS) Short Interest Update

LogProstyle Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,103 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the January 15th total of 4,056 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,986 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,986 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LogProstyle

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LogProstyle stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogProstyle Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of LogProstyle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get LogProstyle alerts:

LogProstyle Price Performance

Shares of LGPS stock remained flat at $0.75 during trading hours on Friday. 44,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,911. LogProstyle has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

LogProstyle Company Profile

LogProstyle ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.88 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

LogProstyle, Inc is a holding company, which owns and operates a real estate renovation and resale business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Hotel, and Others. The Real estate segment provides real estate-related services, such as design and renovation, and real estate development. The Hotel segment covers hotel management and accommodation in Japan and Vietnam. The Others segment includes additional services such as the sale of housing equipment and materials, restaurant operation, and information technology consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LogProstyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogProstyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.