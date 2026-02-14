Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 59,835 shares, a growth of 139.9% from the January 15th total of 24,938 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,583 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 641,583 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Capital Group International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of CGIE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.62.
Capital Group International Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a yield of 76.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.
About Capital Group International Equity ETF
The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
