Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 59,835 shares, a growth of 139.9% from the January 15th total of 24,938 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,583 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CGIE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a yield of 76.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group International Equity ETF

About Capital Group International Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,727,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,379,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,081,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 13,277.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,706,000 after buying an additional 638,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after buying an additional 479,447 shares during the last quarter.

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

