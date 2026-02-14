Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Trading 2.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €250.80 and last traded at €250.20. Approximately 212,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €243.80.
The business’s 50-day moving average is €251.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €253.56.
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock; aviation and space; catastrophe XL; credit, surety, and political risks; facultative; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.
