Analysts Set AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Target Price at $9.50

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIRJ shares. UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on AirJoule Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Lucid Cap Mkts raised AirJoule Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of AirJoule Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AirJoule Technologies by 111.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 272,253 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AirJoule Technologies by 417.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 231,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AirJoule Technologies by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 194,212 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AirJoule Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AirJoule Technologies by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 129,418 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AIRJ opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. AirJoule Technologies has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $8.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.39 million, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.45.
AirJoule Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that AirJoule Technologies will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.
