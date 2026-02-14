Brokerages Set Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) PT at $61.50

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DFIN shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. CJS Securities upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.92. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,107.1% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN’s flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

