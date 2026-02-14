NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on NUVSF shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

NuVista Energy stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS: NUVSF) is a Calgary-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the development of conventional and unconventional natural gas, natural gas liquids and light oil. The company’s primary operations are located within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, where it concentrates on advancing its asset base in the Montney formation of northeastern British Columbia.

NuVista’s technical approach emphasizes condensate-rich and liquids-rich gas plays, utilizing multi-stage drilling and completion techniques to enhance well productivity.

