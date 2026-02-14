Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives $14.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $18.00 price target on shares of Oatly Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $15.00 price objective on Oatly Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson set a $14.00 target price on Oatly Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Oatly Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Oatly Group

Oatly Group Price Performance

Oatly Group stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $233.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.05 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 17.71% and a negative return on equity of 236.71%. Equities analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the third quarter worth about $2,098,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group is a Sweden-based food and beverage company specializing in the development, production and sale of oat-derived dairy alternatives. The company’s product lineup includes oat-based drinks, ice cream, yogurts, spreads and cooking creams, all marketed under the Oatly brand name. By leveraging proprietary processing technology, Oatly extracts the nutritional benefits of oats—such as soluble fiber and plant protein—while delivering taste and texture profiles that closely mimic traditional dairy products.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from research at Lund University, Oatly initially focused on exploiting the health and functional benefits of oat beta-glucans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.