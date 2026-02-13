NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Short Interest Update

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,156 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the January 15th total of 30,306 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,896 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,896 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $54.36. 61,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,709. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $54.88.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -2,925.00%.

NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: NXG) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by investing primarily in infrastructure-related assets. The fund’s portfolio typically includes debt and equity securities issued by companies operating in energy, utilities, transportation and communications infrastructure sectors. NXG’s investment strategy blends fixed income instruments—such as corporate bonds and preferred stock—with select equity holdings to build a diversified income-oriented portfolio.

To pursue its objectives, NXG combines thorough credit analysis and sector allocation with active risk management.

