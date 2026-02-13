Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,262 shares, a growth of 213.3% from the January 15th total of 4,872 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,432 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,432 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EVF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.25. 108,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,521. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVF. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 122,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE: EVF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks high current income while preserving capital. Externally managed by Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley Investment Management following its 2021 acquisition, the trust offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of floating-rate senior secured loans and other corporate debt instruments.

The trust’s investment strategy is centered on senior secured bank loans, which typically carry floating interest rates and enjoy priority over other debt in a borrower’s capital structure.

