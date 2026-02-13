AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 211.2% in January

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 48,998 shares, an increase of 211.2% from the January 15th total of 15,745 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,663 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 338,663 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AWF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 238,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,740. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE: AWF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income, with a secondary objective of capital growth. The fund is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of global fixed-income securities designed to capitalize on opportunities in the high-yield credit market.

The fund primarily invests in a broad array of debt instruments, including corporate high-yield bonds, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, collateralized loan obligations, convertible securities, and other income-oriented instruments.

