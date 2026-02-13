Critical Contrast: Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) & Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO)

Zhibao Technology (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) and Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zhibao Technology and Ping An Insurance Co. of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhibao Technology N/A N/A N/A Ping An Insurance Co. of China 11.89% 10.48% 1.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhibao Technology $38.66 million 0.69 -$8.66 million N/A N/A Ping An Insurance Co. of China $158.77 billion 1.04 $17.61 billion $2.13 8.45

This table compares Zhibao Technology and Ping An Insurance Co. of China”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China has higher revenue and earnings than Zhibao Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zhibao Technology and Ping An Insurance Co. of China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhibao Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ping An Insurance Co. of China 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Zhibao Technology has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ping An Insurance Co. of China has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ping An Insurance Co. of China beats Zhibao Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Ping An Insurance Co. of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. The company's Asset Management segment provides trust products services, brokerage services, trading services, investment banking services, investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. Its Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service, and health care service platforms. The company also provides annuity insurance, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment and management, futures brokerage, project investment, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, it provides factoring, equity investment, logistics and warehousing, management consulting, e-commerce, and credit information services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

