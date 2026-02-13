KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 60,303 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the January 15th total of 124,983 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,801 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 296,801 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:KIO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.70. 158,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,760. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.5%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

In other news, CFO Justin Takao sold 14,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $173,538.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,456 shares in the company, valued at $75,664.32. This represents a 69.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 87,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 358,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 22.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: KIO) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide attractive current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments. Managed by KKR Income Opportunities Advisors, LLC, the fund leverages the global credit platform of KKR & Co Inc, deploying capital across a broad spectrum of debt securities—including broadly syndicated loans, high-yield bonds, convertible bonds, private credit, and other credit-related instruments.

Since its initial public offering in June 2018, the fund has pursued a flexible, research-driven strategy designed to capture opportunities across credit markets.

