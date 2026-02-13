TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 305,203 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 171,136 shares.The stock last traded at $15.15 and had previously closed at $15.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Nomura upgraded TDK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TDK currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

TDK Stock Up 2.3%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.08 billion. TDK had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.83%. TDK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TDK Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK’s product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

