Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Accelleron Industries AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,096 shares.The stock last traded at C$94.52 and had previously closed at C$96.39.

Accelleron Industries Stock Down 2.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$84.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.99.

About Accelleron Industries

Accelleron Industries is a global engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and lifecycle support of turbocharging solutions for large engines. Headquartered in Baden, Switzerland, the company delivers high-performance turbochargers and related subsystems for marine vessels, power generation facilities, oil and gas applications, rail locomotives and heavy industrial engines. Its offerings span new equipment, aftermarket parts, maintenance services and digital monitoring tools, enabling customers to optimize performance and reduce emissions across a range of operating conditions.

The company’s product portfolio includes single- and multi-stage turbochargers, variable-geometry turbochargers and tailored integration packages.

