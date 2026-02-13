Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Here’s Why

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $193.87 and last traded at $186.62. 6,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 136,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Resolute Holdings Management currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Resolute Holdings Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Resolute Holdings Management

Resolute Holdings Management Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.65.

In related news, Director Timothy O. Mahoney purchased 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $152.98 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.64. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,486.86. This trade represents a 55.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt Schoen acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.23 per share, with a total value of $134,307.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,537. This represents a 90.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHLD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Holdings Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Holdings Management by 2,885.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

About Resolute Holdings Management

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Holdings Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Holdings Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.