BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Down 40.6% in January

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,307 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the January 15th total of 62,846 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 296,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,401,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 80,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 968,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 636,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,529 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 23.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 95,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc (NYSE: MVF) is an actively managed, closed-end investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. states, territories, municipalities, agencies and authorities. By focusing on high-quality tax-exempt bonds, the fund aims to deliver a steady stream of federally tax-exempt distributions to its shareholders.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes bonds across a range of maturities and sectors, with an emphasis on intermediate to long-term durations.

