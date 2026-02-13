BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Down 40.6% in January

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,307 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the January 15th total of 62,846 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 141,377 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:MVF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 296,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $7.36.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc (NYSE: MVF) is an actively managed, closed-end investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. states, territories, municipalities, agencies and authorities. By focusing on high-quality tax-exempt bonds, the fund aims to deliver a steady stream of federally tax-exempt distributions to its shareholders.
The fund’s portfolio typically includes bonds across a range of maturities and sectors, with an emphasis on intermediate to long-term durations.
