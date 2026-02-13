Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $16.71. 2,205,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 11,555,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

LUNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised Intuitive Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on Intuitive Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

In other Intuitive Machines news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 24,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $484,066.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 298,435 shares in the company, valued at $5,980,637.40. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 58,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,178,324.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,026,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,558,832.06. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,550,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,924,826 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Intuitive Machines by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Machines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Machines by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

