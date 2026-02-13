Vale (NYSE:VALE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.50 EPS

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.50), reports. Vale had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Vale Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. 48,145,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,122,188. Vale has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

Vale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

Key Stories Impacting Vale

Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized resilient cash generation in its 2025 results, which helps support liquidity and dividend/provision flexibility despite earnings pressure.

Positive Sentiment: Vale published a February 2026 governance report detailing intensified 2025 audit and risk?oversight activities — a move that can reassure investors about governance and controls after recent legacy issues.

Neutral Sentiment: The company's fiscal council has reviewed and backed the 2025 financial statements and proposed profit allocation ahead of the AGM — a routine governance step but important for near?term shareholder decisions.

Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage is mixed: Zacks has published pieces highlighting VALE's long?term momentum and investor attention, while summary pieces note the recent dip versus the broader market — useful context but not new company-specific catalysts.

Negative Sentiment: Big quarterly miss: Vale reported EPS of ($0.98) vs. consensus $0.52, a materially negative surprise that likely drove immediate selling pressure.

Negative Sentiment: Full?year 2025 profit fell sharply due to asset impairments and legacy dam?related costs — a structural headwind to near?term profitability and valuation.

Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed FY2025/FY2026 EPS estimates slightly and retains a "Sector Perform" rating with a $16.50 target, signaling limited near?term upside from this important sell?side voice.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Vale this week:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VALE. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.20 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vale from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Vale from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $13.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

Institutional Trading of Vale

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 1,064.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vale during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vale by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Featured Articles

