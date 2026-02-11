Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BNP Paribas Exane cut Almirall to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LBTSF
Almirall Trading Down 0.8%
About Almirall
Almirall is a research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Barcelona, Spain. Founded in 1943, the firm has evolved into a specialist in dermatology, dedicating its efforts to understanding and treating a range of inflammatory and chronic skin conditions. Over the decades, Almirall has built a reputation for its targeted R&D approach and its commitment to improving patient outcomes in dermatological care.
The company’s core activities span the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription therapies for skin diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Almirall
- They just tried to kill gold
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
Receive News & Ratings for Almirall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almirall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.