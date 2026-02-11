Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas Exane cut Almirall to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Almirall Trading Down 0.8%

About Almirall

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

Almirall is a research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Barcelona, Spain. Founded in 1943, the firm has evolved into a specialist in dermatology, dedicating its efforts to understanding and treating a range of inflammatory and chronic skin conditions. Over the decades, Almirall has built a reputation for its targeted R&D approach and its commitment to improving patient outcomes in dermatological care.

The company’s core activities span the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription therapies for skin diseases.

