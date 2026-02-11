Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Decreases By 84.1%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 53,114 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the January 15th total of 333,939 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 211,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of AVK stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. 188,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $13.10.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.
Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE: AVK) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through current income and capital appreciation. The Fund is managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker AVK. It offers investors a blend of equity and fixed-income exposures through a single vehicle designed to deliver regular distributions.
The Fund’s core strategy centers on convertible securities—such as convertible bonds and preferred stocks—issued by U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advent Convertible and Income Fund
- They just tried to kill gold
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.