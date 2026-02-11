Short Interest in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Decreases By 85.3%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,738 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the January 15th total of 18,677 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,703 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 87,703 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 118,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,473. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE: MCN) is a closed-end management investment company designed to provide investors with total return through a blend of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies and employing an options overlay to enhance income generation.
The Fund’s investment approach centers on fundamental analysis to identify large- and mid-cap stocks with attractive risk/return profiles.
