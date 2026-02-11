Short Interest in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Decreases By 85.3%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,738 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the January 15th total of 18,677 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,703 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 87,703 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 118,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,473. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth about $87,000.

(Get Free Report)

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE: MCN) is a closed-end management investment company designed to provide investors with total return through a blend of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies and employing an options overlay to enhance income generation.

The Fund’s investment approach centers on fundamental analysis to identify large- and mid-cap stocks with attractive risk/return profiles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.