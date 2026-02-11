Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS) Short Interest Update

Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 130,041 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the January 15th total of 1,003,425 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 181,231 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 181,231 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gelteq stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.44% of Gelteq as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Gelteq alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gelteq in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Gelteq Trading Down 1.4%

GELS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,034. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. Gelteq has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.11.

About Gelteq

(Get Free Report)

Gelteq Inc is a biotechnology company which specializes in the formulation, development and manufacturing of ingestible gel platform designed for nutrient and drug delivery. The Company is focused on advancing and commercializing its delivery solutions within core verticals pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications and sports nutrition. Gelteq Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gelteq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gelteq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.