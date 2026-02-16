MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 24th

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, February 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLYD opened at $7.38 on Monday. MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of -4.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

