Rogers (ROG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Rogers Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:ROG opened at $107.67 on Monday. Rogers has a 52 week low of $51.43 and a 52 week high of $112.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,406,000. PCM Encore LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rogers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,090,000 after acquiring an additional 27,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rogers this week:

Positive Sentiment: ACK Asset Management (One Fund) added a large stake in Rogers — quarter?end filings show ACK acquired 436,707 shares, a roughly $40M increase in position value, signalling institutional confidence and potential demand support for ROG. What Might Be Behind One Fund’s New $40 Million Bet on Rogers Corporation Stock?

ACK Asset Management (One Fund) added a large stake in Rogers — quarter?end filings show ACK acquired 436,707 shares, a roughly $40M increase in position value, signalling institutional confidence and potential demand support for ROG. Neutral Sentiment: Report that workers at a West Allis facility were let go after union activity — headline could imply labor risk if it involves a Rogers plant, but the piece is local and the company link is unclear; monitor for confirmation from Rogers Corp. management or SEC/press releases. Rogers West Allis Workers Axed Days After Union Push

Report that workers at a West Allis facility were let go after union activity — headline could imply labor risk if it involves a Rogers plant, but the piece is local and the company link is unclear; monitor for confirmation from Rogers Corp. management or SEC/press releases. Neutral Sentiment: Stories about “Rogers” in local news (county scams, fires, school events) and items about other organizations named Rogers (e.g., Rogers Behavioral Health) are in the feed but appear unrelated to Rogers Corporation’s business and should have limited direct impact on ROG’s stock — treat these as noise unless tied to the company. Examples: Rogers Behavioral Health staffing/union headlines and various local/regional reports. Rogers Behavioral Health fires 3 medical providers after unionization effort

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

