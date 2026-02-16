WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,457,280 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 1,670,778 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,336,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,336,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WYFI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of WhiteFiber from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of WhiteFiber from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $37.00 price objective on WhiteFiber in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

WhiteFiber Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYFI opened at $19.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.32. WhiteFiber has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.18 million. WhiteFiber’s revenue was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of WhiteFiber

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP increased its position in WhiteFiber by 426.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteFiber by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,916 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WhiteFiber by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 175,614 shares in the last quarter.

About WhiteFiber

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

