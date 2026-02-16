Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) PT at $172.13

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.3125.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $203.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Javier Aguila sold 9,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $1,583,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,195.08. This trade represents a 78.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Udell sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,836. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,116,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,139,000 after buying an additional 161,461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,221,000 after acquiring an additional 843,121 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,437,000 after acquiring an additional 211,112 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,765,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,548,000 after acquiring an additional 545,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,605,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,352,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $165.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $180.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently -107.14%.

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $200 and kept an “overweight” rating — a sizable upside endorsement that could attract buyers. Barclays Raise

Barclays raised its price target to $200 and kept an “overweight” rating — a sizable upside endorsement that could attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Hyatt beat Q4 EPS estimates ($1.33 vs. $0.29) and reported Luxury/Upper Upscale RevPAR strength, signaling pricing power in higher-margin segments. Q4 Results

Hyatt beat Q4 EPS estimates ($1.33 vs. $0.29) and reported Luxury/Upper Upscale RevPAR strength, signaling pricing power in higher-margin segments. Positive Sentiment: Management announced AI initiatives including a ChatGPT app to boost search/OTA distribution and guest experience — potential long-term cost savings and booking lift. AI/ChatGPT App

Management announced AI initiatives including a ChatGPT app to boost search/OTA distribution and guest experience — potential long-term cost savings and booking lift. Positive Sentiment: Hyatt declared a quarterly dividend (payable March 12), modest yield but a sign of shareholder returns and cash-flow confidence. Dividend Announcement

Hyatt declared a quarterly dividend (payable March 12), modest yield but a sign of shareholder returns and cash-flow confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo nudged its target up to $171 but kept “equal weight” — a modest, less-convincing upgrade compared with Barclays. Wells Fargo Raise

Wells Fargo nudged its target up to $171 but kept “equal weight” — a modest, less-convincing upgrade compared with Barclays. Neutral Sentiment: New openings and brand expansion (Alila Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Andaz Heber Valley) support growth in higher-margin resort and lifestyle categories. Alila Mayakoba Opening

New openings and brand expansion (Alila Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Andaz Heber Valley) support growth in higher-margin resort and lifestyle categories. Neutral Sentiment: Operational/tech wins (e.g., Shiji hitting 400th Hyatt install) and renovation projects point to ongoing investment in distribution and guest experience. Shiji Milestone

Operational/tech wins (e.g., Shiji hitting 400th Hyatt install) and renovation projects point to ongoing investment in distribution and guest experience. Positive Sentiment: Company reiterated a push toward a 90% asset-light model and plans for more hotel sales — that strategy typically improves ROIC and appeals to investors. Asset-Light Strategy

Company reiterated a push toward a 90% asset-light model and plans for more hotel sales — that strategy typically improves ROIC and appeals to investors. Negative Sentiment: Despite the EPS beat, revenue came in roughly in line/slightly below estimates and company commentary flagged FY26 RevPAR that disappointed some investors — likely the main driver of the stock decline. RevPAR/Revenue Concerns

Despite the EPS beat, revenue came in roughly in line/slightly below estimates and company commentary flagged FY26 RevPAR that disappointed some investors — likely the main driver of the stock decline. Negative Sentiment: Market articles emphasize mixed takeaways from the call (beat on EPS but questions on near-term leisure/business mix and full-year cadence), increasing short-term uncertainty. Mixed Market Takeaways

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

