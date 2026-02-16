Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives $284.12 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.1176.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial set a $271.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $277.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 19th.

AJG opened at $208.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $195.00 and a 1 year high of $351.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 11.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.28%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.05, for a total value of $1,290,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 95,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,254.85. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 50,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,224,348. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $8,243,865 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 870.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company’s core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

